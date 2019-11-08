Frank Lampard wins Manager of the Month award for October

Chelsea under Frank Lampard won all three league matches in October

Frank Lampard has won the October Manager of the Month award after leading Chelsea to three straight victories last month.

Chelsea had a perfect record in October with wins over Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley.

The Blues started the month with a 4-1 victory away to Southampton before a 1-0 home win against Newcastle and ended the month with a 4-2 win at Burnley.

Chelsea scored nine goals in three games in October

The winning run which has now extended to five in the league has seen the club climb to fourth place, six points clear of fifth.

Lampard's next match is the visit of Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has said he is "very lucky" to work under Lampard as he hailed the influence the club legend is having at Chelsea.

The Spaniard, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in a world record transfer for a goalkeeper in summer 2018, is confident the club record goalscorer's experience will prove invaluable for the young squad.

"He is a coach that was, and he is a legend in the club," Arrizabalaga said.

"He was a very important player during his football career. I am very lucky to have him as a coach."