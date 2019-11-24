Roman Abramovich remains fully involved at Chelsea and not interested in 'bargain bids'

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has had no plans to sell the club

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck says Roman Abramovich remains fully involved at Stamford Bridge and is not interested in "bargain' bids" for the club.

Speaking to The Guardian, Buck revealed that owner Abramovich has never ordered him to get ready for a sale of the club despite some interest from bidders hoping to buy Chelsea at a bargain price.

Abramovich has reportedly not attended a home match since the British government delayed renewing his visa with the Chelsea owner then taking out Israeli citizenship in May 2018 and cancelling planned development to Stamford Bridge.

Buck said: "So far as I know, absolutely not; to the contrary. I have never heard a word from Mr Abramovich: 'Let's get this ready for a sale,' or something.

Bruce Buck says Abramovich is still fully involved at Chelsea

"Because of the political situation, there are people who think they might want to buy Chelsea football club at a bargain.

"We do get inquiries and we really have nothing to say to these people.

"In terms of being involved, in looking at new players, talking about whether to extend players' contracts, do we buy this player, do we sell this player, [Abramovich] was always intimately involved in that from day one and is just as intimately involved now."

3:36 Frank Lampard feels his Chelsea team are narrowing the gap between themselves and Manchester City, despite their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Frank Lampard feels his Chelsea team are narrowing the gap between themselves and Manchester City, despite their 2-1 defeat at the Etihad

Responding to talk that Chelsea appear to be on hold because of Abramovich's absence, Buck said: "I understand what you are saying and it is hard to disprove it, except to say: 'Let's see what happens in the next transfer window.'

"The point I am making - it's a glib one - if we go out in the next window and spend a zillion, it's pretty hard to argue that things are on hold."