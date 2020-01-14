Chelsea end interest in Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson

Chelsea have a £40m buy-back option for Bournemouth's Nathan Ake

Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their £40m buy-back option for Nathan Ake and will not be bidding for Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson.

The Blues have been scouting former defender Ake and watching striker Wilson but are now focusing their attention on other targets during the January transfer window.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Ake, who played at Stamford Bridge from 2011 to 2017, with the Blues having a £40m buy-back option on the Netherlands centre-back.

The west London club inserted the buy-back clause into the centre-back's £20m deal to Bournemouth in 2017, and were thought to want Ake back after their FIFA transfer ban was lifted.

Callum Wilson has failed to score a league goal for Eddie Howe's side since September

Ake came through the same Chelsea youth academy that developed players now thriving under Frank Lampard including striker Tammy Abraham, centre-back Fikayo Tomori and midfielder Mason Mount.

Wilson has been on Chelsea's radar for the past 12 months but they are now unlikely to move for a player who has not scored a league goal since September 28.

0:22 Conor Gallagher trained with the Chelsea first team after being recalled from his loan with Charlton Conor Gallagher trained with the Chelsea first team after being recalled from his loan with Charlton

The latest developments gives boss Eddie Howe the re-assurance he can count on two of his best players for the run-in.

Sky Sports News have been told Howe has the full support of everyone at the club.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

The Transfer Talk podcast is also back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.