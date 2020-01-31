Olivier Giroud: Chelsea forward to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to Frank Lampard

1:20 Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirms that forward Olivier Giroud will be staying at the club. Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard confirms that forward Olivier Giroud will be staying at the club.

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud will remain with the London club, despite transfer interest from Tottenham.

Italian sides Lazio and Inter Milan were also reportedly interested in signing the France international - who has been short of game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

But Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is happy with Giroud and will not be selling the France international.

"Olivier Giroud in this window has been incredible as a professional and as a man," said Lampard.

"We all know there has been interest.

"I've sat here at every press conference and said 'If it's right for Olivier, for myself and the club', and he's been impeccable in that period.

"I've got huge respect for him as a player.

"The answer again is no. As in, will he leave? No."

Dries Mertens will not be joining Chelsea according to Frank Lampard

Chelsea have been linked with Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani but Lampard is not expecting to make any signings.

Lampard said: "The window is 95 per cent shut for us, the answer will be no to any players you say.

"And no ins, means no outs."

Asked if the lack of incomings was frustrating, Lampard added: "I wouldn't say frustrating, because I'm very aware of how football is.

"Some things are not in my control. My first thought is always what happens on the training pitch.

Frank Lampard admits that he was hoping to make a signing or two in this transfer window

"It's clear we wanted to bring players in, I certainly wanted to bring players in.

"I think I made that pretty clear over the last few weeks and it hasn't happened."

