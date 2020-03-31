Willian wants Premier League stay as Chelsea contract talks stop

Willian's Chelsea contract will expire this summer

Willian says he wants to stay in the Premier League when his Chelsea contract expires this summer.

The 31-year-old has been unable to agree a new deal at Stamford Bridge, and says negotiations have "stopped".

Willian has vowed to see out the 2019-20 season at Chelsea if and when it resumes, even if it is concluded after his current contract expires on June 30.

Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with the Brazilian winger, while Barcelona have also previously considered a move.

"My wish is to stay in the Premier League, but I'm not ruling out playing in other leagues," he told ESPN Brazil.

"I'm going to play until the end of the season and then see what happens. I'm very used to life in England.

"I'm not thinking about going back to Corinthians at the moment. My aim is to stay in Europe."

Willian added: "I feel that I'm at my peak at the moment. Players improve throughout their careers and I think I'm currently at my peak."

A move to Tottenham would see Willian reunited with his former manager Jose Mourinho, and the pair remain in contact.

Jose Mourinho managed Willian during his spell at Chelsea

"I got on very well with Mourinho, learnt a lot under him and we've remained friends," said Willian.

"We still message each other a lot, but I don't see him often. I haven't managed to meet up with him since he came back to London."