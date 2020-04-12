Peter Bonetti: Former England and Chelsea goalkeeper dies aged 78

Peter Bonetti played more than 700 games for Chelsea

Peter Bonetti, the former Chelsea and England goalkeeper, has died aged 78, the club has announced.

Bonetti played more than 700 times for Chelsea over two spells between 1960 and 1979 and was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad but missed out on a medal as he did not play in the tournament.

He was eventually awarded a medal in 2009 following a campaign led by the Football Association.

Bonetti helped win the League Cup, FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge, as well as achieving promotion from the Second Division back into the top flight in both 1963 and 1977.

Bonetti held the record for the most Blues clean sheets until Petr Cech surpassed him in 2014, and only former Chelsea captain Ron Harris has more appearances for the west London club.

Bonetti competing against England teammate Jack Charlton

A Chelsea statement read: "Chelsea Football Club is hugely saddened to announce the passing today of one of our indisputably all-time great players, Peter Bonetti.

"Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter's family and friends.

One of Chelsea Football Club's greatest ever players.



Rest in peace, Peter 'the Cat' Bonetti. 💙 pic.twitter.com/OM48Dq2BXW — Chelsea FC - #StayHomeSaveLives (@ChelseaFC) April 12, 2020

"Peter Bonetti's position in the pantheon of Chelsea footballing gods is unassailable.

"He was the Cat who broke the mould, defied the odds, drew the gasps, earned the cheers and got the cream. All in front of an adoring Stamford Bridge."