Olivier Giroud: Chelsea intend to take up option to extend striker's contract

Chelsea intend to take up their option to extend Olivier Giroud's contract by a year to prevent him becoming a free agent in the summer.

The 33-year-old's deal is due to expire on June 30, but, by extending it, Chelsea will be able to ask for a transfer fee if they decide to sell him.

He was close to joining Inter Milan in January but Chelsea blocked the move because they were unable to sign a replacement for the French World Cup winner.

Giroud started only two Premier League games in the first half of the season but played more regularly after Tammy Abraham was injured in January.

Lazio and Tottenham also tried to sign him in the last transfer window.

Chelsea signed Giroud from Arsenal in an £18m deal in January 2018 and he has since won the Europa League and FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.