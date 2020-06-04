Chelsea offer supporters refunds with charity donation option

Chelsea have offered fans a full refund on their remaining four home matches

Chelsea have offered season ticket holders full refunds with their remaining four Premier League homes to be played behind closed doors.

The club have also given fans the option to use the full credit amount towards next season's season ticket or a donation to one of three of their chosen charities; Refuge, NHS Charities Together or Plan International.

Chelsea have four remaining matches at Stamford Bridge once the season restarts on the provisional date of June 17.

They are set to play Manchester City, Watford, Norwich and Wolves as they attempt to secure a top-four finish.

Fans will not be allowed into stadia for the rest of this season under the government's current guidelines on mass gatherings.

Chelsea fans last saw their team in action on March 8 when they beat Everton 4-0 in their final game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League has set a provisional date of return for June 17, provided all safety tests are cleared, with Sky Sports showing 64 live games, including 25 which will be broadcast free to air.

In addition to the 39 matches scheduled to be broadcast on Sky before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel.