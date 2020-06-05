Ben Chilwell: Chelsea want to sign Leicester left-back this summer

Ben Chilwell has made 23 Premier League appearances for Leicester this term

Leicester's Ben Chilwell has been identified by Chelsea as the club's No 1 left-back target this summer.

Chilwell has four years left on his contract and Leicester are under no pressure to sell the 23-year-old.

The defender has established himself as England's first-choice left-back since making his international debut against Switzerland in September 2018.

Convincing Leicester to sell him will not be easy. They have shown in the past that they will not be bullied or sell their players cheaply.

The Foxes are also five points and one place above Chelsea in third in the Premier League table, and are on course for Champions League qualification.

Frank Lampard has wanted to sign a left-back ever since he became Chelsea manager last summer. The club are also willing to listen to offers for Emerson and Marcos Alonso.

1:16 Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally believes RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner will be a good fit at Chelsea and says the player’s versatility will make him a huge asset at Stamford Bridge Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally believes RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner will be a good fit at Chelsea and says the player’s versatility will make him a huge asset at Stamford Bridge

While other clubs have been cutting their transfer budgets, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is willing to continue to back Lampard when it comes to signing the right new players during this summer's transfer window.

A £49m deal for Timo Werner was agreed in principle with RB Leipzig on Thursday and Lampard will have more money to spend.

He did not sign anyone in January but a £34m deal was agreed in February with Ajax for Hakim Ziyech to move to Stamford Bridge next month.

Chelsea were banned from making any signings last summer, although in July 2019 they were allowed to take up their £40m option to turn Mateo Kovacic's loan from Real Madrid into a permanent transfer.