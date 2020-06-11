Ben Chilwell would connect with Frank Lampard, says ex-Chelsea defender Glen Johnson
Ben Chilwell would be an ideal signing for Chelsea and connect with manager Frank Lampard, according to one of the club's former defenders Glen Johnson.
The England and Leicester left-back is one of Chelsea's top targets this summer, along with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.
Reports this week have claimed Chilwell, who is also of interest to Manchester City, would cost at least £75m to take to Stamford Bridge, with the Champions League-chasing Foxes under no pressure to sell him.
Johnson though, who played more than 70 times for Chelsea before spells with Portsmouth, Liverpool and Stoke, believes he would be worth the outlay.
"I've said many times I am a fan of Chilwell, I like the way he carries himself," Johnson told talkSPORT.
"You don't really hear him unless it's football related, which I like, and I think he's the sort of player Lamps would connect with.
"He's the sort of out-and-out left-back they haven't had for a while. I know Ashley Cole was irreplaceable, but in terms of a natural, solid left-back, they haven't had one for a while and I think he'll do very well.
"Marcos Alonso is a fantastic player, but I don't think he is a solid natural left-back."