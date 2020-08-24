Kai Havertz: Chelsea close to agreeing £90m deal for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Kai Havertz looks set for a move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Kai Havertz that could be worth up to £90m.

Frank Lampard is looking to make Havertz his third signing this summer after the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig for a combined £83m.

The 21-year-old Germany international has spent his entire career at Leverkusen, contributing an impressive 36 goals and 25 assists in just 118 Bundesliga appearances since making his debut in October 2016.

German football expert Raphael Honigstein:

"He has work to do and has things to prove because he's only just turned 21, but he's an outstanding talent, there's absolutely no doubt about that. He's in a position where he could dominate the German national team over the next decade, depending on his position," he told the Transfer Talk podcast.

"Will he play in the No 10 role and become the new Mesut Ozil or will he settle a bit deeper and become the new Toni Kroos? He's got the ability to play almost anywhere in front of the defence.

"If you look at the unique combination he has of technical ability and eye for a pass, but also having the ability to score and create goals himself, and his runs to be good in the air, I think the best way to sum it up is that he's a cross between Mesut Ozil and Michael Ballack."

