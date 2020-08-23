Thiago Silva: Chelsea close to signing defender on one-year deal

Brazil defender Thiago Silva looks set to join Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Chelsea are close to signing defender Thiago Silva on a one-year deal.

The Brazilian centre-back, 35, became a free agent following PSG's Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Silva, who spent eight years with PSG after joining from AC Milan in 2012, will become Frank Lampard's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

With Chelsea keen to strengthen having been banned from signing players last summer, the London club could also complete deals for Leicester left-back Ben Chilwell and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz before the start of the new season.

SIlva won seven Ligue 1 titles during his time in France, but leaves the club having failed to achieve the European success desired most in Paris.

Thiago Silva made his final PSG appearance in their Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich

Despite sealing a fourth-placed finish and qualification for next season's Champions League, Chelsea struggled defensively throughout Lampard's debut campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea conceded 54 goals in the Premier League, 21 more than champions Liverpool, and more than any other side that finished in the top half of the table.

