Tiemoue Bakayoko: Paris Saint-Germain in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder

Tiemoue Bakayoko spent last season on loan in Ligue 1 with Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Chelsea over signing midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko joined Chelsea for £40m in 2017, but after an unimpressive debut Premier League campaign, has spent the last two seasons out on loan at AC Milan and then Monaco.

Milan were in talks to resign Bakayoko last month, but with no deal having been agreed, Ligue 1 champions PSG have entered the race to sign the 26-year-old.

The clubs are understood to be discussing the possibility of either a loan or permanent deal, with Chelsea likely to be keen to arrange a transfer fee now with less than two years remaining on the Frenchman's contract.

Bakayoko was loaned out to AC Milan for the 2018/19 season

Bakayoko began his career in Ligue 1 with Rennes, before moving to Monaco in 2014, from where he joined Chelsea. His only international appearance for France came in 2017.

Chelsea are looking to recoup some of the significant outlay they've made this summer, with French goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's arrival from Rennes on Thursday becoming their seventh first-team signing of the widnow.

