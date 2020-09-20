Dele Alli future at Tottenham in doubt with Paris Saint-Germain interested

Dele Alli's future at Tottenham is uncertain after being left out of a matchday squad for the second time in four days.

The 24-year-old was left out of Spurs' matchday squad for their 5-2 win against Southampton on Sunday after also missing out on the Europa League trip to Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday.

A number of clubs, including Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in signing the England international midfielder in this transfer window.

One source has told Sky Sports News that nothing has been decided about Dele's future but that Spurs would consider a departure, though not on a permanent deal.

Alli, whose contract in north London runs until 2024, was also substituted at half-time during his side's home loss to Everton in their Premier League opener last week, with Jose Mourinho claiming he made the call "for the team, not against the player".

1:00 Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson says Dele Alli could be one of a number of Tottenham exits following the loan signing of Gareth Bale Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson says Dele Alli could be one of a number of Tottenham exits following the loan signing of Gareth Bale

Following the victory at St Mary's, Mourinho said: "I'm not responsible for the market. I don't know how to answer your question in relation to that. The only thing I can say is that I left eight players behind. They stayed and trained this morning because they are a big group and Dele (Alli) is amongst these players.

"You could see our team. I cannot start with all of them and I cannot have a bench without defenders or midfielders. In the same way the squad is a puzzle, the bench is also a little puzzle."

The Spurs boss was asked if he wanted to keep Alli and said: "I want a balanced squad, that's what I want."

Mourinho was then asked if Alli could be part of a balanced squad, replying: "Yes. No he doesn't need to be sacrificed, but the squad is a puzzle."

In the recent All or Nothing documentary, the cameras captured honest discussions between Mourinho and Alli amid concerns from the manager that the 24-year old is a "lazy" trainer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho accused Alli of being 'lazy' in training

In addition to Gareth Bale, Mourinho is a big fan of Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela who are all vying for the attacking positions along with Alli.

Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Serge Aurier are among those who could move on before October's deadline.

Russian side Spartak Moscow made enquiries for Aurier earlier this month and are increasingly confident they can agree a deal to sign the right-back.

The club are prepared to allow Aurier to leave and the player is open to the move as he believes his first-team opportunities will be limited following the arrival of Matt Doherty.

Serge Aurier could move to Spartak Moscow in search of more first-team minutes following the arrival of Matt Doherty

