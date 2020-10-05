Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan pushing to sign defender

Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are three of a number of clubs pushing to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Milan are working to agree a season-long loan for the Germany international, but Spurs and PSG are also interested in a deal for the 27-year-old - who is yet to make an appearance for Frank Lampard's side this season.

Image: Rudiger started both of Germany's Nations League matches earlier in September

Rudiger, who has entered the final two years of his contract, could yet stay at Chelsea and consider his options in January.

Chelsea will want to extend Rudiger's contract before allowing him to leave on a temporary basis so as to protect his value. They are open to loaning him to a foreign club and ideally not to a club they consider a direct rival.

Image: Rudiger has been with Chelsea since 2017 after arriving from Roma

Sky Sports News reported last month that Rudiger was considering his future at Stamford Bridge as he wants regular football to ensure he is part of the Germany squad for next summer's European Championship.

Rudiger made 26 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, losing 2-1 to Arsenal.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

His only appearances this season have come for Germany, starting both of their Nations League matches against Spain and Switzerland earlier this month.

Rudiger has been with Chelsea since 2017 after arriving from Italian side Roma and has featured 115 times for the club, scoring six goals.

