Victor Moses: Chelsea winger joins Spartak Moscow on season-long loan

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has joined Spartak Moscow on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old will join the Russian side until the end of the campaign, and they have the option to make the deal permanent.

Moses, who spent spells on loan with Fenerbahce and Inter Milan last season, is not in favour with Blues boss Frank Lampard.

The Nigerian has not played for Chelsea in more than two years and his move to Russia marks his sixth spell away from Stamford Bridge after he arrived in 2012.

Chelsea's new signing Kai Havertz says the Premier League has no bad players and that the games are "exhausting".

Havertz signed for Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen last month, and has made five appearances and scored three goals for Frank Lampard's side so far.

"It was difficult for me, especially because the Premier League is a completely different league," Havertz told Chelsea's official website. "It's more intense and I noticed that in the first few games.

"The intensity in the duels and the runs is much higher. It's a completely different league and the games are very exhausting."

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga says he believes he can "turn the situation around" at the club after being dropped by Frank Lampard following a poor start to the season.

Kepa, who joined Chelsea for £71m - a world-record for a goalkeeper - in 2018, has failed to establish himself in his first two campaigns at Stamford Bridge and was dropped by Lampard for back-up stopper Willy Caballero on multiple occasions last season as the club struggled defensively.

"I feel good, strong and confident," Kepa said after joining up with Spain's national team. "Maybe not the dream and expected situation.

"We have to experience things like this during our career as footballers. I need to carry on working calmly."