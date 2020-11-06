Thiago Silva: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard praises impact of experienced defender

Frank Lampard believes Thiago Silva’s experience and leadership is already proving invaluable at Chelsea.

Brazil defender Silva joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer and he has helped the Blues to six clean sheets in his opening seven appearances for the club.

Lampard insists his squad will benefit from the professionalism and high standards Silva has set during his career as the 36-year-old seeks to overcame a language barrier.

"His English is improving, particularly the football side of his English, his words on around the pitch," head coach Lampard said. "His influence is huge. Without the language his professionalism has been very clear. That rubs off on players, they respect him.

Image: Frank Lampard has given Silva the captaincy at times early into his Stamford Bridge career

"His performances have been very good. He trains well, prepares well and it's very obvious with him why he has had the amazing career he has had so far. It's been great to have him in the squad.

"Players look up to him and how he goes about his daily business and how he performs.

"It is great for younger players, every player in the squad. It is certainly a pleasure to coach and manage a player with that much intensity and wanting to perform at the highest level.

2:52 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Burnley in the Premier League.

"Even his age doesn't feel like a big deal with managing him. When you look at his performances and how he trains it has just been a real positive story so far.

"Long may that continue, not just for him but also the influence he has on the team."

1:11 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side's improved concentration has helped them to a run of clean sheets as they go into their game with Sheffield United.

The great communicator

Chelsea, who have not conceded in their last five matches in all competitions, host struggling Sheffield United on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Chelsea

Sheffield United Saturday 7th November 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Lampard was critical of his side after a 3-0 defeat against the Blades at the back-end of last season but credited Silva as being a pivotal reason for an improvement in how vocal his side now are.

He added: "[Silva] is a player that brings an attitude, a professionalism that is infectious. The players are growing. At times last year we were a pretty young team.

"Definitely one of the games that springs out in my mind is Sheffield United at Bramall Lane where they beat us in every department and that hardly ever happened last year.

"We just have to improve it with the work that we do as the squad grows. That is a bit of a process. Nice test tomorrow to see where we go."

Blades' league position no guideline

Sheffield United are without a win so far this season but Lampard is adamant his side face a stern test at Stamford Bridge against Chris Wilder's squad.

"It is a big challenge," Lampard said. "I want to be clear going into the game that Sheffield United are an amazing team with an incredible manager.

"No way should we take their position in the table as a guideline of the game that we have got in front us."

Chelsea will be without Christian Pulisic for the visit of the Blades as a hamstring injury, which he picked up during the warm-up before last weekend's win at Burnley, has left unable to train since midweek.

"He trained at a low level in midweek," Lampard said. "He wasn't comfortable so we have to keep looking for the right solution."