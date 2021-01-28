Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea sacking culture is no issue, reveals Frank Lampard sent him good luck message

Thomas Tuchel admitted he is aware of Chelsea's ruthlessness when it comes to sacking managers but insisted it does not scare him, with the German also revealing Frank Lampard sent him a good luck message.

Tuchel was thrust into his first game as Chelsea boss on Wednesday night against Wolves, which the Blues drew 0-0, 24 hours after he was confirmed as the permanent successor to Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

Club owner Roman Abramovich is not inclined to show mercy when it comes to underperforming managers, having now said goodbye to 14 coaches - including Jose Mourinho twice - since his arrival in 2003.

When asked about whether he is concerned by the club's culture of sacking managers Tuchel, speaking at his official unveiling press conference, Tuchel said: "Yes and no.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

"I am absolutely grateful that I can work on this level. If you sign up for Chelsea you sign up for the hunger of titles. You sign up for being competitive in every competition that you play. I am aware of that.

"It does not scare me [to be sacked]. We have big ambition, and I myself have the biggest ambitions. I am excited about the structure of the club. I am absolutely aware at some point everybody expects results, but I expect that of myself.

"It was an opportunity with one of the biggest clubs in the world in the most competitive league in the world. We felt like we should absolutely not miss the chance to join the Chelsea family. It was a pretty easy choice."

Lampard departed after an 18-month spell in charge of the Blues, with a large number of fans disappointed that the club icon was not given longer.

1:47 Tuchel reveals his predecessor Frank Lampard has sent him a good luck message after he was sacked earlier this week

Tuchel, however, revealed Lampard has already been in touch, and he hopes fans do not hold his predecessor's sacking against him.

"I hope there is not [a fan backlash] because that would be hard on the team," he added. "The fans are so close and behind the team, it makes a big difference.

"I know it was a big disappointment for the fanbase that Frank was sacked. I was a huge fan of Frank as a player. I have the biggest respect for him personally and for his legacy. My respect got bigger when I received a message today, a personal message, to wish me all the best and maybe to meet in the future when possible.

1:36 Tuchel has ruled Chelsea out of the Premier League title race but says he has aspirations of winning the Champions League and FA Cup this season

"The club made clear to me this is not my fault, I cannot change the situation for him. The decision was made and I was handed the opportunity."

Tuchel's tactics have already caused controversy after Mason Mount, who captained the Blues at the weekend, was left out against Wolves. Mount's omission, however, should not concern Chelsea fans.

"There is nothing to worry about, I like what I see from Mason so far," Tuchel added. "Such a nice and competitive guy. Every game I have seen so far, Mason cares for Chelsea, 100 per cent.

"This is the best basis for a big development. I am very happy to have him around, I will not stop pushing him and guiding him."