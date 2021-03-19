Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss says his team's incredible defensive record since he took job is team effort

Thomas Tuchel insists that Chelsea's incredible defensive record since he took over at Stamford Bridge is a team effort.

In the 13 games Tuchel has taken charge of at Chelsea, the Blues have conceded just two goals, as they have climbed back up the Premier League table into the top four, and reached the last eight of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

However, Tuchel, speaking ahead of his side's FA Cup quarter-final clash at home to Sheffield United on Sunday, is adamant it is not just his defence that has enabled Chelsea to become so resolute.

0:37 Chelsea will be happy to have drawn Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals, says Glen Johnson

"I know that the focus is big on defending at the moment because we have conceded very few goals and we have been able to earn clean sheets, which is very hard to earn in modern football," Tuchel said.

"But to move the ball, to have ball possession, is a way to defend. At the moment you have the ball, you have no chance to concede a goal.

"Football is a very complex game and you need to be good in all parts of it. I am very happy because we invest a lot, we play a high-intensity game, and we have huge effort as a team, in many combinations, with many changes, and the players compete on a very high level and get deserved results.

"We are happy to keep the momentum going. We are very solid, very brave. We try to be very active throughout the match, we are confident in our physical performances, in the physical input that we can give.

"If you look at the goal against Atletico, you can see Timo [Werner] doing a tackle before the counter-attack starts. And that is what makes it special - that we defend together and attack together."

1:02 Chelsea are 'very much in the running' to win the Champions League and are 'right up there' with Europe's top sides, Asmir Begovic told The Football Show.

Tuchel has set a record for the longest-ever unbeaten start by a Chelsea manager as he reached 13 straight games without defeat to open his Blues tenure on Wednesday. Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League last-16 second leg, reaching the quarter-final with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

"Surprised is the wrong word," Tuchel said of his start. "I am impressed by the club, the structure, and the support from the first minute. I am impressed with the feeling I got from the first day I had here.

"I am impressed by my team, the attitude of the players, their capability to play at an intense level. This is an amazing feeling for me. We never thought about what was possible and the limit will never change. We go game-by-game, step-by-step.

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win over Everton in the Premier League

"To play at this level is impressive and at the end, it's what makes it possible to be serious. We need luck, little decisions, momentum, this is normal. But the foundation for all this is the attitude from the club."

The win over Atletico keeps Chelsea fighting on three fronts ahead of another cup match on Sunday at Staford Bridge, and Tuchel is not ruling out picking up more than one trophy this campaign.

When asked if Chelsea can win two trophies this season, Tuchel said: "I don't know. In the end, you have to see. Maybe yes, maybe no. I can only tell you that it is possible to win against Sheffield United on Sunday.

"Is it easy? No. Is it possible? Yes."