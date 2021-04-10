Frank Lampard reveals he turned down 'flattering' offers after Chelsea sacking

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has received some "flattering" offers to return to management since his January sacking but insists he will wait for the right opportunity to come up.

Chelsea dismissed the 42-year-old after only 18 months in charge, following a run of five defeats in eight Premier League games that left them ninth in the table.

Lampard has since been linked to a number of jobs, including coaching the England Under-21s, as well as roles at Premier League side Crystal Palace and Scottish outfit Celtic.

"I've had some opportunities that have come up in the last six weeks, two months, that have been flattering but not the right thing," Lampard said in a question-and-answer session ahead of this month's London Football Awards in support of Willow Foundation.

"Nobody wants to lose their job and come out of the game you love, but at the same time ... when you go into this career, this will happen, no matter how good you think you are or whatever circumstances you are in."

Lampard's wife Christine Bleakley gave birth to his fourth child - the couple's second - last month, and the former Derby County boss said he hoped to ease back into management.

"It was certainly the time for me to take a step out, having been managing for 2-1/2 years full pelt and having the family situation," Lampard added.

"The opportunities weren't quite right but I think about it. It would be something I'm keen to do, at the right time, at the right place."

'I tried to sign Rice'

Lampard also went on to admit that he tried to sign West Ham midfield Declan Rice, who has played a key role in the Hammers' push for Champions League football this season.

"You see him (Declan Rice) in the England squad and quickly you don't see an England team without Declan in it," Lampard added.

"We are fortunate to have him in England, West Ham are fortunate to have him.

"He's a leader and it is clear that he's destined for great things. I have probably given it away with how I spoke about him but I think it's common knowledge that I was a big fan of his.

"It didn't happen for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer. But I was a big fan of him. For understandable reasons, West Ham know the player that they have on their hands."