Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea warned Inter Milan want more than 100m euros for striker as transfer talks continue

Chelsea have been warned it will take an offer of more than €100m to tempt Inter Milan to sell Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea have been in talks to re-sign their former striker but they have not made a bid that has reached Inter's valuation of the Belgium international.

The 28-year-old played a key role in Inter's Serie A win last season, scoring 24 goals.

Inter need to reduce their wage bill this summer and title-winning boss Antonio Conte left the club in May amid concerns about plans to cut his budget.

However, Lukaku is very happy and settled at Inter and ready to give his all next season.

After finishing in UEFA's official team of Euro 2020, he went on holiday to the Caribbean and the USA, where he stuck rigidly to his personal training programme.

He is back training with Inter now and is fully focused on the new season.

Chelsea are determined to sign a world-class striker and their other main target this summer has been Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

Cheslea sold Lukaku to Everton for £28m in July 2014.

He was close to a return in July 2017 before he joined Manchester United for £75m.

Inter signed him from United for £73m two years ago.

Why would Lukaku leave Milan?

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

"As far as the player is concerned, Lukaku is 100 per cent committed and focused on doing his job at Inter Milan.

"He loves playing at Inter, is not going to kick up a fuss, and his attitude has been exemplary. Antonio Conte's departure and the mass sales of his team-mates don't concern Lukaku because he's been rejuvenated since joining the club.

"Why would he leave Inter Milan?"

