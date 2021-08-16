Chelsea transfer news: Michy Batshuayi close to joining Besiktas on season-long loan

Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi is close to joining Besiktas on a season-long loan.

Batshuayi, 27, flew to Turkey on Monday evening ahead of beginning a fifth loan spell of his Chelsea career.

The Belgium international has previously had loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and twice with Crystal Palace, where he scored two goals in 18 appearances last season.

Since arriving at Chelsea from Marseille for £33m in the summer of 2016, Batshuayi has scored 25 goals in 77 appearances for the Blues.

Fellow striker Tammy Abraham is close to completing a £34m transfer to Roma.

Chelsea re-signed Romelu Lukaku for a club-record £97.5m from Inter Milan last week.

