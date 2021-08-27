Jules Kounde: Chelsea pursuit of Sevilla defender hanging in the balance

Sevilla are thought to be now asking for closer to Jules Kounde's release clause of £68.5m (€80m); any transfer for Kounde is also likely to depend on Chelsea selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham; the Hammers have agreed a £25m fee for the France centre-back

Friday 27 August 2021 21:11, UK

Jules Kounde
Image: Jules Kounde wants to move to Chelsea from Sevilla

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde's potential transfer to Chelsea was hanging in the balance on Friday evening.

Chelsea had been close to agreeing a deal for around £43m (€50m), but Sevilla are now thought to be asking for closer to the player's £68.5m (€80m) release clause.

The 22-year-old France international wants the move to Stamford Bridge to be finalised before the transfer deadline.

Any deal for Kounde is also likely to depend on Chelsea selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

A £25m fee and personal terms have been agreed and Zouma has had his medical, but the deal has not been completed yet.

One source has told Sky Sports News that Chelsea are reluctant to let Zouma go if they feel they are going to miss out on Kounde.

Kurt Zouma
Image: Kurt Zouma is close to joining West Ham

