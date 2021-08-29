Callum Hudson-Odoi: Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign Chelsea winger on loan

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan.

Sky Sports News has been told Hudson-Odoi would be open to the move as he wants regular first-team football, although Chelsea are undecided whether to allow him to leave.

The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's opening three Premier League games.

Hudson-Odoi has developed through the club's academy but has struggled to make an impact in the first-team since signing a new five-year deal in September 2019.

Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich have also been interested in signing Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea rejecting several offers from the Bundesliga champions in the past.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still hoping to sign Sevilla defender Jules Koundé after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham for £29.8m, although the player's valuation could prove to be a stumbling block.

