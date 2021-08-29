Callum Hudson-Odoi: Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign Chelsea winger on loan

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan.
Sky Sports News has been told Hudson-Odoi would be open to the move as he wants regular first-team football, although Chelsea are undecided whether to allow him to leave.
The 20-year-old has been an unused substitute in Chelsea's opening three Premier League games.
- Diogo Dalot to Dortmund rests on Man Utd signing right-back
- Chelsea transfer rumours: Blues near Kounde move
- Kante aggravates ankle injury in Liverpool draw
Hudson-Odoi has developed through the club's academy but has struggled to make an impact in the first-team since signing a new five-year deal in September 2019.
Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich have also been interested in signing Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea rejecting several offers from the Bundesliga champions in the past.
Trending
- Tuchel has transformed Chelsea's defence
- Jose: Ronaldo back to Man Utd is perfect business
- Jake Paul nearly sparks brawl at intense weigh-in
- Meticulous Bielsa getting his message across at Leeds
- Belgian GP grid: Russell at the front | Norris takes penalty
- West Ham close to £25m Vlasic deal
- Arteta angry with Xhaka red; Pep: Trust Arteta
- Dortmund in talks for Hudson-Odoi
- Will Ronaldo return pay off for Man Utd?
- Mbappe feels PSG keeping him against his will
Meanwhile, Chelsea are still hoping to sign Sevilla defender Jules Koundé after selling Kurt Zouma to West Ham for £29.8m, although the player's valuation could prove to be a stumbling block.
Follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports
Time is running out for clubs to do business - the summer transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday August 31 and you can follow all the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
Follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on the Sky Sports website and app, check out the latest Done Deals and watch the best analysis and reaction on Sky Sports News.