Chelsea to find out location for FIFA Club World Cup, with UAE expected to be confirmed as venue

Chelsea are likely to find out later on Wednesday where their FIFA Club World Cup matches will be played in December, with the United Arab Emirates expected to be confirmed as the venue, Sky Sports News has been told.

Thomas Tuchel's side qualified for the tournament as a result of beating Manchester City in the Champions League final, and then Villarreal in the Super Cup.

The games were due to be played in Japan, but they pulled out as hosts last month because of the high number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

South Africa, Qatar and the UAE were quickly identified as possible new venues for the event, but South Africa announced a fortnight ago their own Covid-19 problems meant they had to withdraw.

Image: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be aiming to win another trophy in December

With Qatar hosting the Arab Cup in the first half of December, it now looks inevitable that UAE will stage the Club World Cup.

Chelsea will face Egyptian side Al Ahly and New Zealand's Auckland City, who are among the 10 teams who have qualified for the tournament.

The matter is on the agenda in the FIFA Council meeting taking place Wednesday afternoon.