Chelsea vs Malmo preview, team news, stats, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Malmo in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger have bolstered Chelsea's defensive options ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash with Malmo.

The centre-back pair missed Saturday's 1-0 Premier League win at Brentford, but were both back in training on Monday.

Experienced centre-back Silva only returned from Brazil duty on Friday afternoon, leaving the 37-year-old short of preparation time for the Brentford trip.

Germany defender Rudiger picked up a minor back issue on national team duty and was forced to sit out the Blues' gritty win on the road.

