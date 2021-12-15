Thomas Tuchel has no Conor Gallagher regrets despite Chelsea injuries and will speak with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea can have no regrets over allowing Conor Gallagher to join Crystal Palace on loan despite their injury concerns in midfield.

Gallagher has shone for Palace, and recently scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over Everton to become their top goalscorer for the campaign with six so far in the Premier League.

Tuchel would not clarify the terms of Gallagher's loan deal, although a January recall looks extremely unlikely given the two clubs had an agreement over his game-time - one which Palace are fulfilling.

Chelsea have at times been light in midfield with injuries to both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this season, but Tuchel said this factor cannot make them rue the summer decision to let Gallagher leave.

"I said many times how much we like Conor, how well he is doing. Nothing has changed, we see his goals and performances all the time," Tuchel said.

"There's absolutely no regret because it seems like it was the perfect position for him and we discussed mainly for him what the best option was in the summer.

"You cannot take circumstances now and doubt a decision from July, it's simply not possible. We did what we did, and we're happy with it because it works out for Conor.

"We need to work our issues out. We're a bit unlucky having injuries in the centre, and we're suffering from it, but this has nothing to do with Conor."

Tuchel revealed Kante will be on the bench to face Everton on Thursday, adding Kovacic should be back in training on Friday after a positive Covid case delayed his return from injury.

Meanwhile, Tuchel was also asked about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy on Tuesday.

Tuchel worked with Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, and the German said he will reach out to the striker but will not judge Arsenal over their decision.

He said: "I will [talk to him] at some point, but I don't want to disturb. He was a very important player for me, we had a very close relationship. Today when we meet it's still very nice, I can only say the best things about Auba as a player and person.

"I feel sorry for him that he's in trouble, because that's not where he should be with his kind of quality and that is not the character that he has - I still believe in this.

"But I'm not involved in what's going on at his club. I want to show my respect and not judge what is right or wrong."

'Out-of-contract quartet know we appreciate them'

Tuchel said his defending quartet that are out of contract next summer all know the club "appreciate them".

Deals for Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta all expire at the end of the season, and they will be free to discuss summer moves with overseas clubs from January.

Asked if he was concerned these players could soon talk to other clubs, Tuchel said: "No, not so much. I got scared when you told me, but this will disappear again this feeling.

"These players know very well how much we appreciate them, the big role they play in our plans and in the presence of this team.

"They are very aware of it. Of course it's their right to do things, but it's also their right to stay with us and create the future - be a part of the future of Chelsea Football Club.

"We are honoured with patience, with confidence, with the trust in the relationship between players and staff, and players and the club, and this is how it should be."

Tuchel also said he is unlikely to take vaccination status into account when it comes to potential January transfers, although he went on to suggest additions are unlikely.

He added: "I don't think so, because where would this end? Vaccination is still a free choice, we're still free people, adult people. Everybody needs to make their choice.

"It's strange and crazy times, we need to be very careful, but it has not gone like this here. We're not in talks right now that we bring in players because first of all we trust our squad, and hope we can bring our players back to full-strength. We have a strong squad."