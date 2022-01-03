Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker will stay at club after clear-the-air talks with Thomas Tuchel

Romelu Lukaku will stay at Chelsea following clear-the-air talks with Thomas Tuchel and the striker accepts his controversial interview with Sky in Italy was a mistake.

In an interview with Sky in Italy that was recorded a few weeks ago but first aired last Thursday, Lukaku said he was unhappy with his role at the club and would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

But Lukaku now believes he should not have made the comments that led to him being omitted from Chelsea's squad for the 2-2 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Following conversations with Tuchel, there is now a commitment from all parties for Lukaku to move on from the interview and help Chelsea reignite their Premier League title bid.

But a transfer away from Chelsea has never been discussed and he will not be leaving the club this month or next summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lukaku told Sky in Italy earlier this month that he was 'not happy' with the situation at Chelsea and talked up the prospect of returning to Inter

After revealing he only decided to swap Inter Milan for Chelsea when his request for a new contract in Italy was rejected, Lukaku now insists he wanted to join the Blues this summer and that he was not forced to rejoin the club.

Meanwhile, there is no truth in reports from Italy on Monday suggesting Lukaku is interested in linking back up with former Inter boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

What did Lukaku say in controversial interview?

In a 29-minute interview with Sky in Italy recorded earlier in December, Lukaku said he said he was "not happy" with his situation at Chelsea, questioned Tuchel's system and revealed he turned down a move to Manchester City in 2020.

"Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal," Lukaku said. "I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally.

"I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel said the comments made by Lukaku in a past interview about his place in the squad had not been helpful, but may have been taken out of context

"When I was at Inter, at the end of the first year, I turned down an offer from Manchester City which was higher than Chelsea's this summer.

"So the second year after we won the Scudetto, I went to speak with club chiefs and asked for a new contract. I did it because I told myself I'm 28 years old, my family feels great in Milan, I still have my flat there, my mother and my son could come and live there and we would all feel comfortable.

"But they didn't want to extend my contract, the possibility wasn't there. It was tough for me to accept, because in my head I told myself that I would be able to do a few more years in Milan."

"In my opinion, there are three absolute top teams in football - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Every player dreams of playing for one of these teams one day. So I thought if I ever had that possibility, I would sign a new contract with Inter and then go there.

"But it didn't happen, so I told myself that there is only one team where I could possibly see myself - Chelsea. I wasn't thinking about going there, but at one point they came in for me and so I asked [Inter boss Simone] Inzaghi to leave.

"The fact that they didn't try to make me sign a new contract bothered me a bit, it hurt me even. If Inter offered me a new contract, I would have stayed 100 per cent. That goes without saying."

Graeme Souness says Lukaku must apologise to his teammates after the comments he made in his Sky in Italy interview led to Tuchel dropping the striker against Liverpool.

However, fellow pundit Gary Neville says an apology isn't necessary if Lukaku has told the truth - but he must work hard to win back the trust of his manager and fans in what is now "rather than a love story, a transactional relationship."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher, Graeme Souness and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink debate what the next steps are for Lukaku's redemption at Chelsea after the Belgian was dropped against Liverpool

Lukaku said he hoped to go back to Inter soon because he was unhappy with how Tuchel was utilising him.

Sky Sports pundit Souness described Lukaku's decision to say those things as "ridiculous and damaging" and backed Tuchel for leaving out the £97.5m forward, despite the enormity of the game.

In the end, Chelsea drew 2-2 with Liverpool - a result which only really benefits Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville says Lukaku should apologise to his Chelsea team-mates for the disruption his recent comments caused to their preparations for the game against Liverpool

Follow every Chelsea game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Chelsea latest? Bookmark our Chelsea news page, check out Chelsea's fixtures and Chelsea's latest results, watch Chelsea goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Chelsea games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Chelsea as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.