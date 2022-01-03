Romelu Lukaku: 'Zero chance' Chelsea striker will leave the club in January or the summer

There is zero chance of striker Romelu Lukaku leaving Chelsea this summer or this month, despite his controversial interview with Sky in Italy.

A transfer away from Chelsea has never been discussed, and there is a commitment now from all parties for the Belgian to now let his football do the talking.

In an interview with Sky Italy recorded a few weeks ago but aired this week, Lukaku said he was unhappy with his role at the club and would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.

But Lukaku now believes it was a mistake to do the interview and should not have made the comments that saw him omitted from Chelsea's squad for the 2-2 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

Despite revealing he only decided to swap Inter Milan for Chelsea when his request for a new contract in Italy was rejected, Lukaku now insists he wanted to join the Blues this summer and that nobody forced him to rejoin the club.

Meanwhile, there is no truth in reports from Italy on Monday suggesting Lukaku is interested in linking back up with former Inter boss Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Graeme Souness says Lukaku must apologise to his team-mates after comments he made in an interview led to Thomas Tuchel dropping the striker from Chelsea's squad for their huge Super Sunday clash with Liverpool.

However, fellow pundit Gary Neville says an apology isn't necessary if Lukaku has told the truth - but he must work hard to win back the trust of his manager and fans in what is now "rather than a love story, a transactional relationship."

In an interview with Sky Italy, recorded a few weeks ago but aired this week, Lukaku - who has only just returned to the starting line-up after injury and Covid - said he was unhappy with his role at the club and would like to return to Inter Milan in the future.

Sky Sports pundit Souness described Lukaku's decision to say those things as "ridiculous and damaging" and backed Tuchel for leaving out the £97.5m forward, despite the enormity of the game.

In the end, Chelsea drew 2-2 with Liverpool - a result which only really benefits Premier League leaders Manchester City.

