Two arrests after objects thrown at Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger from Stamford Bridge away section in win over Spurs

Chelsea's victory in London derby against Tottenham overshadowed by objects thrown at Antonio Rudiger from away end at Stamford Bridge; Metropolitan Police confirm two men have been arrested; Chelsea won the game 2-0 courtesy of second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva

Antonio Rudiger removed objects from the pitch aimed at him from the away end

Two men have been arrested after objects were thrown at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger from the away end at Stamford Bridge during the Premier League match against Tottenham on Sunday.

Rudiger was hit during the Blues' 2-0 Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge, earned thanks to second-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva.

The match was paused as Rudiger collected and removed items from the pitch that were aimed at him.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Two men have been arrested on suspicion of throwing objects from the stands during the Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur match at Stamford Bridge. They have been taken into custody.

"Enquiries, in conjunction with Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC, are ongoing to identify anyone else involved in throwing objects during the match."

Tottenham have said they will work with Chelsea to review the footage and take appropriate action.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says his side were resilient and deserved to win 2-0 against Tottenham in the Premier League

Ziyech's wonder strike and Silva's header handed Chelsea their third win over Spurs in the month, after victories in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had released a message this week after the Blues beefed up security and rules after several recent pitch invasions.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's visit of Tottenham, Antonio Rudiger said he's fully committed to the cause and finds it easy to not let his contract situation affect his form on the pitch

After Rudiger was hit by an object thrown from the crowd, Tuchel admitted English football needed to safeguard its interaction between players, coaches and fans.

Asked if recent events had him concerned, Tuchel replied: "I'm not worried, but you are right. I sent the message to our fans - support us, we love to [have] them close to the pitch, we love a brilliant atmosphere [and] that they are not behind fences or nets.

"From there everybody needs to show respect. But in general I'm not concerned. Right now I enjoy the atmosphere.

"If this is a new trend we need to act together to make sure that it stops as soon as possible, to protect the fantastic environment and unique atmosphere of England."