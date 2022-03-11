Andriy Shevchenko's family have given refuge at their house in Kyiv to two other families who were forced to flee from the nearby town of Bucha; Shevchenko: "If my mother and sister tried to leave, I think it would be more dangerous for them."

Andriy Shevchenko: Former Ukraine and Chelsea striker says his mother and sister still are under siege in Kyiv

Andriy Shevchenko in happier times with his niece, sister and mother

Andriy Shevchenko has told Sky Sports News his mother and sister are still under siege in Kyiv, after two weeks of constant bombardment from Russian forces.

Despite the scarcity of food and water in the city, he says they are healthy and determined to stay in their home.

Shevchenko's family have now also given refuge at their house in Kyiv to two other families who were forced to flee from the nearby town of Bucha, 25km west of Kyiv.

"There have been a lot of battles," Shevchenko explains. "My mum and sister have now had some people move in with them, who were in terrible conditions.

"In Bucha there is no food, no electricity. They are friends of my sister and had been living underground in a basement for five days.

"There has been terrible bombing in that area. Bucha and nearby Irpin' and Hostomel' - I know these towns well, and they have been totally destroyed. There are no buildings left.

"I used to go to Bucha to train when I was a young player. It is awful."

The former Chelsea striker and Ballon d'Or winner says he has tried to encourage his family to get out of Kyiv, but they cannot do so now, even if they wanted to.

"The humanitarian corridors have been attacked by Russian soldiers. If my mother and sister tried to leave, I think it would be more dangerous for them."

If you would like to contribute to the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine, go to: www.withukraine.org.

Arsenal launch Ukraine supporters' club

Arsenal have launched their first-ever Ukraine supporters' club and donated to Save the Children's emergency appeal.

The Gunners have shown solidarity with Ukraine following Russia's invasion as the captain of the men's and women's teams wore Ukrainian flag armbands during fixtures last week.

A moment of solidarity will be held ahead of kick-off before Arsenal's men's side play Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal

Leicester City Sunday 13th March 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Brighton to wear third kit at home

Brighton men's and women's teams will wear the club's yellow and blue third kit for their home games against Liverpool and Arsenal this weekend in a show of support for Ukraine.

The men's side face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, while Hope Powell's side meet Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

More than £10,000 has been raised for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal as a result of fans buying the yellow and blue jersey.