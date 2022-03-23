Antonio Rudiger: Two Premier League clubs monitoring Chelsea defender as Juventus firm up interest

Two Premier League clubs are monitoring Antonio Rudiger's contract situation as Juventus firm up their interest in the Chelsea defender.

Juventus are the latest club to propose a deal to sign the 29-year-old Germany international, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season, on a free transfer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain in dialogue with Rudiger's representatives about a summer transfer away from the reigning world and European champions.

Two of Chelsea's Premier League rivals are keeping an eye on Rudiger's ongoing situation, with Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick understood to be a long-term admirer.

Rudiger will assess all his options and make a final decision in the summer and insists he is fully focused on Chelsea's run-in.

Staying at Stamford Bridge not been ruled out, but such an eventuality is dependent on the resolution of the ownership situation at Chelsea.

