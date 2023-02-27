Graham Potter: Chelsea boss under pressure but has support of at least one of club's owner

Graham Potter is under pressure at Chelsea but he still has the support of at least one of the club's owners.

Chelsea have won just once in their last 11 matches in all competitions - scoring four goals in that time - while they have failed to record a victory in any away match since October 16.

Defeat at Tottenham on Sunday increased the scrutiny on Potter's position at Stamford Bridge, but the feeling is that changing managers now would be a step backwards, not forwards, for the Blues, especially because of the investment made in new players and building a new structure around the head coach.

Potter left Brighton to join Chelsea last September, signing a five-year deal.

He has won just nine of his 26 games in charge and the 2-0 defeat at Tottenham leaves Chelsea 10th in the Premier League table and 14 points behind fourth-placed Spurs.

They were also beaten 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, having already been knocked out at the third round stage of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup by Manchester City.

Image: Graham Potter looks on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Chelsea have continued to go backwards under Graham Potter despite owners' backing and record January spending - and now the fans' support is draining.

'I could have played for Chelsea vs Spurs - it was so slow!'

Sky Sports' Paul Merson:

"It's the worst I've seen at Chelsea in over 20 years. The fans are fuming now. I was at the game against Tottenham on Sunday and that's the most hostile I've ever heard it among the Chelsea support.

"I think Graham Potter will get the next two games, Leeds and Dortmund in the Champions League. It doesn't actually matter what happens in the Leeds match, it all comes down to the Dortmund game.

"It's the only competition Chelsea can win, they're out of the FA Cup and won't get in the top four, and there's no way they can go into a Champions League game without a manager, it's pointless. People may say it won't be any worse, but it won't be any better. It's a massive week.

"At Tottenham, they didn't look like scoring a goal in a year of Sundays. Mykhailo Mudryk is an £88m signing sitting on the bench, it tells you he's not Potter's player. If he was his player and he'd have gone to the board and said he needed him, and would have to play him.

"When Chelsea lost 1-0 at Dortmund, I thought they'd definitely beat them in the second leg. Since then, I don't see how they will score two goals in a match.

"They never looked like scoring at Spurs. I could have played for Chelsea on Sunday when they had the ball because it was so slow - and I'm 54! I can't run around anymore but I can pass the ball, and I could have played in the team. It was slow, sideways, backwards, I can play like that at my age.

"Chelsea's biggest game is Tottenham and it was lacklustre. They could still be playing now and they wouldn't have scored. I can't remember getting excited once in the game by them.

"Chelsea beat Tottenham four out of four times last season, twice in the cups, twice in the league and that was when they had Heung-Min Son playing on fire. Now he's coming off the bench and they still can't get a result.

"I like Potter, they should give him a chance, but one goal in six games, one win in 11, two wins in 16. That is absolutely a no-go. It's extraordinary."

Chelsea's next five fixtures...

Saturday March 4: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Tuesday March 7: Borussia Dortmund (H) - Champions League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday March 11: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Saturday March 18: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Saturday April 1: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm