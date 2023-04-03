Julian Nagelsmann: Chelsea owners have concerns over his age with Mauricio Pochettino also in the frame

Chelsea's owners have concerns over Julian Nagelsmann's age with the 35-year-old one of the names on the shortlist to replace Graham Potter.

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern Munich last month, but, despite wanting to take a break until the summer, he is willing to listen to what Chelsea have to say.

The Blues are impressed with his credentials and he ticks a lot of boxes, but co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have concerns that he is only 35.

Nagelsmann worked at RB Leipzig with Chelsea technical director Christopher Vivell, who is a big admirer of the German.

The search for a new head coach is being led by Chelsea sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, with the final decision to be made by the owners.

There is still yet to be any contact from Chelsea over Nagelsmann with Bayern, who are due compensation if they want him.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn told Sky in Germany on Sunday night before Potter was sacked that he does not expect Nagelsmann to take another job this season.

Chelsea owners have a lot of respect for Pochettino

Image: Could ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino return to the Premier League with Chelsea?

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was a candidate when Thomas Tuchel was sacked in September but Chelsea opted to appoint Potter.

The owners, however, were impressed with the Argentine and he is someone they have a lot of respect for.

The 51-year-old has been out of work since July after he was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, it is difficult to see Chelsea going back to Brighton again in a move for their head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian is happy at Brighton and is likely to stay on the south coast despite interest from managerless Tottenham.

It is also understood the Chelsea job is considered too big for Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner, who will be in demand this summer after doing a great job with the Bundesliga club having guided them to Europa League glory last season.

There is no chance, however, of Chelsea appointing Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti now with the Italian club 16 points clear at the top of Serie A and looking forward to a Champions League quarter-final against AC Milan.