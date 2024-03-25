Ashley Cole: Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea defender inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The former England international, widely regarded as the best left-back in Premier League history, won three titles across a 15-year career in the top-flight.

Cole, the 22nd inductee into the Hall of Fame, was part of Arsenal's famous Invincibles that won the title in 2003/04, still the only side in league history to go unbeaten for a whole season.

Image: Cole won three titles across a 15-year career in the Premier League

Having come through Arsenal's academy, Cole signed for Chelsea in 2006 and won his third Premier League title in 2009/10 as Carlo Ancelotti's side scored a then-record 103 goals.

"I'm honoured to join the Premier League Hall of Fame. It's humbling and fulfilling to be rewarded at the end of your career," said Cole.

"I went through my career just trying to give my best and be good enough. You take it day by day and game by game. As a young kid, you never dream of any of this and you just do it for the love of the game of football.

"I played for some fantastic clubs with incredible fans. Winning trophies with my boyhood club Arsenal and with Chelsea are amazing memories that will always be with me.

"It's emotional to reflect because a lot of hard work has been put in. To join the Hall of Fame alongside the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba and Rio Ferdinand, I'm privileged to be in their company."

Cole finished his Premier League career with a win rate of 62 per cent, keeping 147 clean sheets in 385 appearances. The full-back also scored 15 goals and provided 31 assists.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "If you ask people for the best full-back in Premier League history, many of them would name Ashley Cole. He excelled for title-winning Arsenal and Chelsea sides and helped to redefine the position thanks to his defensive and attacking qualities.

"After breaking through as a youngster at Arsenal, he will always be remembered as part of the iconic 'Invincibles' team, whose achievements remain unprecedented to this day.

"He continued his winning ways at Chelsea, forming a key part of one of the highest-scoring sides we have ever seen, and we are delighted to welcome him as the latest inductee into the Premier League Hall of Fame."

The stats behind Cole's magnificent PL career