Nicolas Jackson: Chelsea forward vows to improve finishing but admits: 'I've missed a lot of chances'

Nicolas Jackson has vowed the "goals will come" but admits he has been far too wasteful in front of goal for Chelsea this season.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 Premier League goals in his first year in English football, but has netted just once in his last eight games across all competitions.

Jackson arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for £32m from Villarreal on an eight-year contract and is yet to consistently find his best form in a struggling Blues team.

Chelsea are ninth in the Premier League and are in danger of missing out on European football for a second straight season, despite a huge outlay by Todd Boehly in recent transfer windows.

Jackson has faced strong criticism for his profligacy, particularly after the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City when the forward missed several huge opportunities to fire Chelsea into the final.

"I think I should have scored more with the chances I missed," Jackson told Sky Sports.

"It's good, but not what I wanted to be when I came - to play Champions League next season. Everything happens for a reason and we try to fight next year.

"Even if I scored 10 or 15, the most important thing is for the team to be as high as possible and make the fans happy. Then the goals will come."

He added: "I'm trying to improve every day. The most important [thing] is being available for the team, helping the team and playing. I miss a lot but I'm trying to create more chances and score more. Hopefully next year it's going to be better."

Chelsea's campaign has been badly disrupted by the unavailability of players, including several acquired at huge expense as part of a £1billion transfer spree over the last two years.

Notable absentees have included £70m defender Wesley Fofana, who has not played all season after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury, and forward Christopher Nkunku, a £52m summer signing who has been limited to seven Premier League appearances and who, despite returning to full training, will not be fit to face Spurs.

Romeo Lavia, bought for £58m from Southampton, has played only once for the club while Reece James and Ben Chilwell have also had lengthy spells out of the side.

Last week it was confirmed that Enzo Fernandez, signed for a then-British record £105m in January 2023, will not play again this season following a hernia operation.

But Jackson believes there are the hallmarks of a very good team in spite of the mitigating factors.

"We are very close," said Jackson, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"If you see the season we've had where we've played at Wembley twice, we have five more games to fight to be in Europe and next season will be better as the coach knows everyone now and the connection is better.

"Early on we didn't know each other but now everyone knows everyone, he knows the characteristics of the players and where they play. It's going to be better. We are one step closer to want we want to."

Moises Caicedo was another Chelsea player to sign an eight-year contract last summer, when he made the move from Brighton for a fee in excess of £100m.

Only Conor Gallagher has made more appearances for the Blues in all competitions than Caicedo, who is eyeing more success next season.

"It's been really tough sometimes, because you know it's a young squad," Caicedo said.

"We are learning every day, every game. We've played a final and semi-final, maybe next season it will be better and we'll win trophies.

"This season has been about learning. To get experience. Next season, for sure, it will be better. I will score more goals and get more assists.

"But I'm happy to be here with the manager who is helping me. We want to win as many titles as possible to put Chelsea where it deserves to be."

