Cole Palmer: Chelsea forward signs two-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge until summer 2033

Cole Palmer has committed himself to Chelsea by signing a two-year contract extension which sees him tied to the club until the summer of 2033.

The 22-year-old England forward joined Chelsea from Manchester City on September 1 last year and enjoyed a stellar Premier League season as he contributed to 33 goals, scoring 22 times.

The fresh terms see Palmer extend his previous contract by a further two years, a reward for his breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In total, he registered 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Palmer made the switch from Manchester City last summer for an initial fee of £40m with £2.5m due in potential add-ons.

Will Palmer be fit for the start of the season?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Palmer's best goals from 2023-24

Palmer is among the England contingent who are behind their club counterparts in their pre-season preparations.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca must decide whether or not to use him from the start against his former club City this Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Palmer completes a perfect hat-trick in the first half against Everton, making it his second consecutive hat-trick at Stamford Bridge

His exploits at Euro 2024 mean he only returned to Chelsea last week following a holiday.

But Maresca has already deployed him as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 friendly draw with Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge.

After facing City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, Chelsea face a Conference League play-off against Servette or Braga four days later.

It is the latest piece of business the club have done during another busy summer.

Ten summer signings so far, and £185.4m spent, with more set to come. Twenty players have also gone out the door, with Chelsea dominating the headlines of yet another transfer window.

With new boss Maresca heading into his first season in charge in west London, Chelsea are continuing to add to what is surely one of the biggest Premier League squads ever assembled.

There are growing questions from supporters over the club's strategy to return to the top and, here, Sky Sports tries to break down the situation at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Man City, live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports (kick-off 4.30pm), just days away.

Read the article in full here.