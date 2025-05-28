 Skip to content
Transfer

Chelsea to accelerate striker search with Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres targets

Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres are all Chelsea striker targets; Blues expected to move quickly after Wednesday's Europa Conference League final to sign a new striker; Chelsea will strengthen their squad before flying to the United States for Club World Cup

Kaveh Solhekol

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter

Wednesday 28 May 2025 16:47, UK

Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring against Wolves
Image: Ipswich striker Liam Delap is a Chelsea summer target

Chelsea are expected to move quickly after Wednesday's Europa Conference League final to sign a new striker.

Senior executives have drawn up a shortlist of names which includes Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres.

Preliminary enquiries have been made to establish the availability of selected targets.

These contacts will be stepped up after Wednesday as a special early transfer window opens on Sunday for 10 days.

Chelsea will strengthen their squad before flying to the United States for their opening game in the Club World Cup in Atlanta on June 16.

Delap has a £30m release clause, which can be activated as Ipswich Town have been relegated from the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sam Tighe discusses what the future holds for Liam Delap

He fits the profile of striker Chelsea are looking for, and the overall cost of the deal - including wages - is another major consideration.

Chelsea's recruitment strategy is to sign young, developing players on long, incentivised contracts.

Delap is 22, has Premier League experience and worked with Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and recruitment co-director Joe Shields at Manchester City.

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are also willing to pay Delap's release clause.

Chelsea need to sign another forward as Christopher Nkunku is likely to leave this summer.

Sky in Germany are reporting that Chelsea are in talks to sign 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ekitike.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Take a look at all of Hugo Ekitike's goals and assists from the 2024/25 season as Chelsea show interest in signing the French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt.

They believe Chelsea are "putting in the most effort" to sign the player who is valued at €100m [£84m].

Liverpool are also said to be interested.

What to expect from Club World Cup transfer window

24 March 2025, Bavaria, Munich: The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy can be seen during the "Trophy Tour" at FC Bayern World. At the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the best club teams in the world will play out their champion in the USA from June 15 - July 13, 2025. FC Bayern is also represented in the field of participants. Photo by: Leonie Asendorpf/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: The Club World Cup is worth £97m to the winners, who will play just seven games if successful

The transfer window is opening earlier than usual this summer ahead of FIFA's newly expanded Club World Cup - but what can we expect?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Trent Alexander-Arnold could be among those on the move, with FIFA keen for its new-look tournament to have a star-studded cast in the United States.

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Manchester City are competing with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

So what transfers could happen for the tournament? Find out here...

