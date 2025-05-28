Chelsea to accelerate striker search with Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres targets

Chelsea are expected to move quickly after Wednesday's Europa Conference League final to sign a new striker.

Senior executives have drawn up a shortlist of names which includes Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Viktor Gyokeres.

Preliminary enquiries have been made to establish the availability of selected targets.

These contacts will be stepped up after Wednesday as a special early transfer window opens on Sunday for 10 days.

Chelsea will strengthen their squad before flying to the United States for their opening game in the Club World Cup in Atlanta on June 16.

Delap has a £30m release clause, which can be activated as Ipswich Town have been relegated from the Premier League.

He fits the profile of striker Chelsea are looking for, and the overall cost of the deal - including wages - is another major consideration.

Chelsea's recruitment strategy is to sign young, developing players on long, incentivised contracts.

Delap is 22, has Premier League experience and worked with Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and recruitment co-director Joe Shields at Manchester City.

Chelsea face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are also willing to pay Delap's release clause.

Chelsea need to sign another forward as Christopher Nkunku is likely to leave this summer.

Sky in Germany are reporting that Chelsea are in talks to sign 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ekitike.

They believe Chelsea are "putting in the most effort" to sign the player who is valued at €100m [£84m].

Liverpool are also said to be interested.

Image: The Club World Cup is worth £97m to the winners, who will play just seven games if successful

