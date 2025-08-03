Jorrel Hato transfer news: Chelsea sign teenage defender from Ajax for an initial £35.5m plus add-ons
Jorrel Hato joins Chelsea from Ajax; Blues will pay an initial fee of £35.5m plus add-ons for the 19-year-old; Netherlands international becomes club's eighth summer signing and takes their spending past £250m; Hato will also provide cover for Marc Cucurella at left-back
Sunday 3 August 2025 19:04, UK
Chelsea have completed the signing of teenage defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax to take their summer spending beyond £250m.
The Blues will pay an initial fee of £35.5m plus add-ons for the 19-year-old, who has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
Ajax announced the two clubs had agreed on a deal worth £38.5m (€44.18m) for Hato.
The Netherlands international fits into Chelsea's strategy of signing young developing players on low base wages and on heavily incentivised contracts.
The Club World Cup champions have been keen to sign Hato as he can also provide cover for Marc Cucurella at left-back, who played nearly 70 games last season for Chelsea and Spain.
Hato, who will join up with his new Chelsea team-mates this week, became the third-youngest player ever to debut for Ajax in the Eredivisie, aged 16, and then captained Ajax as a 17-year-old.
He told Chelsea's official website: "I'm very excited, I'm so happy to be here.
"I thought a lot about my future and wanted to take the next step in my career. Chelsea is the best place for me to do that so I'm very happy."
Hato becomes Chelsea's eighth summer signing following the arrivals of Joao Pedro (£60m), Jamie Gittens (£51.1m), Liam Delap (£30m), Estevao Willian (£29.1m), Dario Essugo (£18.5m), Mamadou Sarr (£12m) and Kendry Paez (£17.3m).
Chelsea's spending this summer has now broken the £250m mark, with Liverpool the only Premier League side to have spent more (£295.5m).
Enzo Maresca's side could still make more additions this summer, with Chelsea in talks over signing RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.
Meanwhile, Ajax's technical director, Alex Kroes, revealed they wanted to keep Hato for "at least another year".
He told the Dutch club's official website: "With Jorrel's departure, we lose one of our key figures in defence.
"He is not only a tremendous talent and a great player, but he also has an excellent character and personality.
"Ideally, we would have liked to keep him for at least another year, but we understand that he has now set his sights on this exciting adventure awaiting him in the Premier League.
"We wholeheartedly wish him well with this new challenge, are proud of what he has done for Ajax, and wish him every success in England."
