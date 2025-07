Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2025 | Premier League ins, outs and confirmed deals

The Premier League transfer window is open for the second time this summer.

An early transfer window for the Club World Cup ran from June 1-10. The main summer window reopened on June 16 and runs until Deadline Day on Monday September 1.

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2025 summer transfer window and keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Fees include potential add-ons.

In

Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m

Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m

Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m

Out

Jorginho - Flamengo, free

Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free

Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m

Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed

Takehiro Tomiyasu - released

Thomas Partey - released

In

Yasin Ozcan - Kasimpasa

Zepiqueno Redmond - Feyenoord, free

Marco Bizot - Brest, undisclosed

Out

Robin Olsen - released

Rico Richards - Port Vale, undisclosed

Josh Feeney - Huddersfield, loan

Kaine Kesler Hayden - Coventry, £3.5m

Philippe Coutinho - Vasco de Gama, undisclosed

Kortney Hause - released

Oliwier Zych - Rakow Czestochowa, loan

Kosta Nedeljkovic - RB Leipzig, loan

In

Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea, £25m

Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient

Adrien Truffert - Rennes, £14.3m

Out

Milos Kerkez - Liverpool, £40m

Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m

Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, £10m

Mark Travers - Everton, £4m

Daniel Jebbison - Preston, loan

Max Aarons - Rangers, loan

Joe Rothwell - Rangers, undisclosed

In

Michael Kayode - Fiorentina, undisclosed

Romelle Donovan - Birmingham, undisclosed

Caoimhin Kelleher - Liverpool, £18m

Antoni Milambo - Feyenoord, £18.8m

Jordan Henderson - Ajax, free

Out

Christian Norgaard - Arsenal, £15m

Mark Flekken - Bayer Leverkusen, £11m

Ben Mee - released

Tony Yogane - Dundee, loan

In

Maxim De Cuyper - Club Brugge, £17.3m

Olivier Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven, free

Diego Coppola - Hellas Verona, £9m

Tom Watson - Sunderland, £10m

Yoon Doyoung - Daejeon Hana Citizen, undisclosed

Charalampos Kostoulas - Olympiacos, £31.7m

Nils Ramming - Eintracht Frankfurt, £725k

Out

Simon Adingra - Sunderland, £20.5m

Joao Pedro - Chelsea, £60m

James Beadle - Birmingham, loan

Valentin Barco - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Odel Offiah - Preston, £1.5m

Ibrahim Osman - Auxerre, loan

In

Kyle Walker - Manchester City, £5m

Loum Tchaouna - Lazio, £12m.

Axel Tuanzebe - Ipswich, free transfer

Quilindschy Hartman - Feyenoord, undisclosed

Bashir Humphrey - Chelsea, undisclosed

Jaidon Anthony - Bournemouth, £10m

Marcus Edwards - Sporting CP, undisclosed

Zian Flemming - Millwall, undisclosed

Max Weiss - Karlsruher, £4.2m

Jacob Bruun Larsen - Stuttgart, undisclosed

Out

Nathan Redmond - released

Jonjo Shelvey - released

CJ Egan-Riley - Marseille, free

Andreas Hountondji - St. Pauli, loan

In

Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m

Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m

Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m

Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m

Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m

Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, undisclosed

Out

Djordje Petrovic - Bournemouth, £25m

Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed

Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed

Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m

Mathis Amougou - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Zak Sturge - Millwall, undisclosed

Noni Madueke - Arsenal, £52m

In

Walter Benitez - PSV Eindhoven, free

Borna Sosa - Ajax, £3m

Out

Joel Ward - released

Jeffrey Schlupp - released

Louie Moulden - released

Owen Goodman - Huddersfield, loan

Joe Whitworth - Exeter, loan

Danny Imray - Blackpool, loan

In

Charly Alcaraz - Flamengo, £12.6m

Thierno Barry - Villarreal, £27m

Mark Travers - Everton, £4m

Out

Abdoulaye Doucoure - released

Ashley Young - released

Asmir Begovic - released

Joao Virginia - released

Neal Maupay - released

Mason Holgate - released

In

-

Out

Carlos Vinicius - released

Willian - released

Luca Ashby-Hammond - released

Callum Osmand - Celtic, released

In

Sebastiaan Bornauw - Wolfsburg, £5.1m

Lukas Nmecha - Wolfsburg, free

Jaka Bijol - Udinese, £15m

Gabriel Gudmundsson - Lille, £10m

Sean Longstaff - Newcastle, £12m

Out

Josuha Guilavogui - released

Joe Snowdon - Swindon, free

Junior Firpo - released

Max Wober - Werder Bremen, loan

In

Milos Kerkez - Bournemouth, £40m

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen, £116m

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer Leverkusen, £29.5m

Giorgi Mamardashvili - Valencia, £29m

Armin Pecsi - Puskas Akademia

Freddie Woodman - Preston, free

Out

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Real Madrid, £10m

Caoimhin Kelleher - Brentford, £18m

Jarrel Quansah - Bayer Leverkusen, £35m

Nat Phillips - West Brom, £3m

Vitezslav Jaros - Ajax, loan

In

Tijjani Reijnders - AC Milan, £46.3m

Rayan Ait Nouri - Wolves, £36.3m

Marcus Bettinelli - Chelsea, undisclosed

Rayan Cherki - Lyon, £34m

Out

Kevin De Bruyne - released, Napoli

Jacob Wright - Norwich, undisclosed

Scott Carson - released

Kyle Walker - Burnley, £5m

Divin Mubama - Stoke City, loan

In

Matheus Cunha - Wolves, £62.5m

Diego Leon - Cerro Porteno, £7m

Out

Christian Eriksen - released

Jonny Evans - released

Victor Lindelof - released

In

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest, £55m

Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free transfer

Out

Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m

Jamal Lewis - released

Callum Wilson - released

Sean Longstaff - Leeds, £12m

In

Igor Jesus - Botafogo, undisclosed

Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed

Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed

Out

Anthony Elanga - Newcastle, £55m

Harry Toffolo - released

Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed

Andrew Omobamidele - Strasbourg, undisclosed

Tyler Bindon - Sheffield United, loan

Ramon Sosa - Palmeiras, undisclosed

Ben Perry - Colchester, undisclosed

In

Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m

Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m

Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m

Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m

Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free

Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m

Out

Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m

Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m

Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan

In

Kevin Danso - RC Lens, £20.9m

Luka Vuskovic - Hajduk Split, undisclosed

Mathys Tel - Bayern Munich, £29.8m

Kota Takai - Kawasaki Frontale, £5m

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham, £55m

Out

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Marseille, £17m

Fraser Forster - released

Sergio Reguilon - released

Alfie Whiteman - released

Damola Ajayi - Doncaster Rovers, loan

Alejo Veliz - Rosario Central, loan

In

Jean-Clair Todibo - Nice, £35m

Daniel Cummings - Celtic, free

El Hadji Malick Diouf - Slavia Prague, £19m

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton, free

Out

Aaron Cresswell - released

Lukasz Fabianski - released

Vladimir Coufal - released

Danny Ings - released

Kamarai Swyer - released, Northampton Town

Kurt Zouma - released

Mohammed Kudus - Tottenham, £55m

In

Fer Lopez - Celta, £19.5m

Jorgen Strand Larsen - Celta Vigo, undisclosed

Out

Matheus Cunha - Man Utd, £62.5m

Rayan Ait Nouri - Man City, £36.3m

Tommy Doyle - Birmingham, loan

Pablo Sarabia - released, Al-Arabi

Craig Dawson - released

Chem Campbell - Stevenage, free

Chiquinho - Alverca, undisclosed

