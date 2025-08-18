Arnaud Kalimuendo joins Nottingham Forest: Rennes striker signs in £25m transfer
Arnaud Kalimuendo signs for Nottingham Forest on five-year deal in a £25m transfer from Rennes; striker follows Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee after they joined last weekend; Kalimuendo came through Paris Saint-Germain's academy and made four first-team appearances
Monday 18 August 2025 12:04, UK
Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo has signed for Nottingham Forest in a deal worth around £25m as their recent spending spree continues.
Kalimuendo, who scored 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side last season, has joined on a five-year contract and follows Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee to the City Ground after they joined on the weekend.
Hutchinson signed from Ipswich in a club record £37.5m move while McAtee signed from Manchester City for £30m.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Forest news & transfers🔴⚪
- Got Sky? Watch now on the Sky Sports app📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with no contract📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
The France U23 international has been among the most sought-after forwards in the final weeks of the transfer window.
RB Leipzig and Villarreal were also keen to sign the 23-year-old, who was also tracked by several other Premier League clubs.
Kalimuendo came through Paris Saint-Germain's academy and made four first-team appearances, having two loan spells at Lens.
He joined Rennes in August 2022 and scored 40 goals in 112 appearances.
'A proud moment for me'
Kalimuendo said: "When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured. This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history.
"I'm ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists but I want more and want to reach a new level here.
"I can't wait to play in the Premier League, and to play at the City Ground. I watched games from last season and it's clear the fans create a beautiful atmosphere. I'm excited to see them and impatient to get started."
Nottingham Forest transfers
In
Dan Ndoye - Bologna, £34m
Igor Jesus - Botafogo, £10m
Cherif Yaya - Rio Ave, undisclosed
Jair Cunha - Botafogo, undisclosed
Angus Gunn - Norwich, free
Omari Hutchinson - Ipswich, £37.5m
James McAtee - Man City, £30m
Arnaud Kalimuendo - Rennes, £25m
Out
Anthony Elanga - Newcastle, £55m
Harry Toffolo - released
Jack Perkins - Northampton, undisclosed
Andrew Omobamidele - Strasbourg, undisclosed
Tyler Bindon - Sheffield United, loan
Ramon Sosa - Palmeiras, undisclosed
Ben Perry - Colchester, undisclosed
Lewis O'Brien - Wrexham, undisclosed
Matt Turner - Lyon, £6.5m
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.