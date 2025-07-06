Martin Zubimendi transfer news: Arsenal sign midfielder for £51m from Real Sociedad

Arsenal have signed midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a £51m deal.

The Spain international has signed a long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal agreed the transfer in March, having met his £51m release clause.

It is understood the pre-agreement proved important for Arsenal after Real Madrid expressed a strong interest in the 26-year-old last month following Xabi Alonso's arrival as manager.

Liverpool had also been interested in Zubimendi last summer but he turned down a move to Anfield to stay at Real Sociedad after helping Spain win Euro 2024.

Arsenal worked on the Zubimendi deal last summer and had identified him as their No 1 target when the club knew midfielders Jorginho and Thomas Partey were entering the final year of their contracts, with both players subsequently leaving this summer.

It is understood the role Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta played in convincing Zubimendi to wait another year and join Arsenal cannot be underestimated. The pair created a strong and instant connection, which was crucial in making him feel at ease in moving outside of Spain.

Zubimendi's former Real Sociedad team-mate Mikel Merino also played a role in his move to north London, after he joined the Gunners for £31.6m in August 2024.

Arsenal approached the LaLiga side about signing both players last summer but Sociedad did not want to lose the midfield pair in the same window.

It is understood Arsenal presented a solution with Merino joining in 2024 and Zubimendi joining in 2025.

Zubimendi becomes Arsenal's second signing this summer, joining fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga at the club following his £5m move from Chelsea.

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard could follow Zubimendi and Kepa through the Arsenal door after a £15m deal was agreed last month to sign the Bees midfielder, while Chelsea are expecting an offer from the Gunners for Noni Madueke.

Zubimendi: Arsenal's style a good fit for me

Image: Zubimendi was a Liverpool target last summer

Zubimendi had spent his whole career at Real Sociedad, for whom he made 236 appearances in all competitions after graduating from the club's academy.

Zubimendi said: "This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are.

"I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come."

Zubimendi will wear the No 36 shirt and will join up with his new team-mates ahead of pre-season.

Arteta said: "Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and he has all the attributes to be a key player for us.

"The standard he has consistently performed at over the last few seasons for both club and country is exactly why we are so excited to have him with us."

Arsenal sporting director, Andrea Berta, added: "We are so happy to bring Martin to Arsenal and have a lot of pride in finalising this transfer.

"Martin was a key target for us and we all know that he is a perfect fit for our squad with the high quality he has."

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Arsenal believe they are acquiring one of the world's best holding midfielders in Martin Zubimendi and they are not the only ones. Having also been coveted by Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, his elite credentials are clear.

Zubimendi won the European Championship with Spain last year and has thrived domestically as well as internationally, helping boyhood club Real Sociedad win silverware in the Copa del Rey and playing a key role in their return to the Champions League last year.

Here, Zubimendi's former team-mates and coaches compare him to Xabi Alonso and tell Sky Sports what makes him one of the world's best midfielders

