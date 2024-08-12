Martin Zubimendi turns down Liverpool transfer to stay at Real Sociedad

Liverpool midfield target Martin Zubimendi has turned down a move to Anfield to stay at Real Sociedad.

It had been expected that the Spain international, who had a £51m release clause in his contract at the Anoeta Stadium, would leave the La Liga club this summer.

Image: Zubimendi has been at Sociedad since 2011 and helped the club finish sixth last season, scoring four times in 31 appearances

However, Sociedad were desperate to keep hold of Zubimendi and having offered him a new contract with higher wages, the 25-year-old has now opted to remain with the Basque club.

Zubimendi shone in the Euro 2024 final against England when he replaced Rodri at half-time as Spain went on to win 2-1.

Image: Zubimendi was part of the Spain team that won Euro 2024

The midfielder has been at Sociedad since 2011 and helped the club finish sixth last season, scoring four times in 31 appearances.

It now remains to be seen if Liverpool, who remain the only Premier League club yet to make a transfer so far this summer, will move their focus on to other midfield targets.

However, new Reds head coach Arne Slot can call on the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Sobozslai and Wataru Endo to play in that position, while right-back Trent Alexander Arnold was also often utilised in that role under previous manager Jurgen Klopp last season.

