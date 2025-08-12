Malick Thiaw transfer news: Newcastle United complete deal to sign defender from AC Milan

Newcastle have completed a deal to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw for £30m (€35m) plus £4.3m in add-ons.

Thiaw has signed a long-term deal at St James' Park and will wear the number 12 for the Magpies.

Speaking in a club statement confirming his arrival, he said: "I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and to get to know my new teammates and all the staff.

"The gaffer showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting.

"I think Newcastle speaks for itself. It's a great club, a big club with passionate fans who I can't wait to see at St James' Park."

The Dusseldorf-born 24-year-old, who predominantly plays as centre-back, joined Milan from Schalke in 2022 and went on to make 85 appearances for the Italian giants. Last season, Thiaw was a part of the Milan side that beat rivals Inter to claim their 8th Italian Super Cup.

At Germany youth level, Thiaw was also a part of the squad that won the U21 Euros in 2021.

Howe: Thiaw adds quality to our defence

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe outlined how pleased he is to welcome Thiaw to the club after admiring him for a "long time" while at Milan.

Thiaw played against Newcastle at the San Siro in the 0-0 draw between the two sides in the Champions League in September 2023.

"We're really pleased to have Malick on board. He's a player I've admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options.

"Malick is still young but brings valuable experience of Champions League football, as well as playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A, which is a major positive for us as we return to Europe this season."

More to follow...

In

Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest, £55m

Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free

Aaron Ramsdale - Southampton, loan

Malick Thiaw - AC Milan, £30m + £4.3m

Out

Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m

Jamal Lewis - released

Callum Wilson - West Ham, free

Sean Longstaff - Leeds, £12m

Martin Dubravka - Burnley, undisclosed

