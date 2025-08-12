Malick Thiaw transfer news: Newcastle United complete deal to sign defender from AC Milan
Newcastle have completed the signing of AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw; the 24-year-old becomes their third first-team signing of the summer transfer window
Tuesday 12 August 2025 22:32, UK
Newcastle have completed a deal to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw for £30m (€35m) plus £4.3m in add-ons.
Thiaw has signed a long-term deal at St James' Park and will wear the number 12 for the Magpies.
Speaking in a club statement confirming his arrival, he said: "I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and to get to know my new teammates and all the staff.
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Newcastle news & transfers⚫⚪
- Newcastle fixtures & scores | FREE Newcastle PL highlights▶️
- Got Sky? Watch Newcastle games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
"The gaffer showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting.
"I think Newcastle speaks for itself. It's a great club, a big club with passionate fans who I can't wait to see at St James' Park."
The Dusseldorf-born 24-year-old, who predominantly plays as centre-back, joined Milan from Schalke in 2022 and went on to make 85 appearances for the Italian giants. Last season, Thiaw was a part of the Milan side that beat rivals Inter to claim their 8th Italian Super Cup.
At Germany youth level, Thiaw was also a part of the squad that won the U21 Euros in 2021.
Howe: Thiaw adds quality to our defence
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe outlined how pleased he is to welcome Thiaw to the club after admiring him for a "long time" while at Milan.
Thiaw played against Newcastle at the San Siro in the 0-0 draw between the two sides in the Champions League in September 2023.
"We're really pleased to have Malick on board. He's a player I've admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options.
"Malick is still young but brings valuable experience of Champions League football, as well as playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A, which is a major positive for us as we return to Europe this season."
More to follow...
Newcastle United transfers
In
Anthony Elanga - Nottingham Forest, £55m
Antonio Cordero - Malaga, free
Aaron Ramsdale - Southampton, loan
Malick Thiaw - AC Milan, £30m + £4.3m
Out
Lloyd Kelly - Juventus, £20m
Jamal Lewis - released
Callum Wilson - West Ham, free
Sean Longstaff - Leeds, £12m
Martin Dubravka - Burnley, undisclosed
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from this season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.