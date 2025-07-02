Jarell Quansah transfer news: Defender completes move from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen

Jarell Quansah has completed a move from Liverpool to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to £35m.

Sky Sports News understands the fee is an initial £30m guaranteed plus £5m in easily-achievable add-ons.

Liverpool are understood to have secured a buy-back clause in the deal for a pre-agreed fee.

Image: Jarell Quansah was part of England's European Championship-winning U21 squad

Quansah made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season, helping them win the Premier League having made his senior debut under Jurgen Klopp in 2023.

In total he made 53 senior appearances for Liverpool, scoring three goals and also winning the Carabao Cup in 2023/24.

He makes his move to Bayer Leverkusen, now managed by former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, having played a key role in England's U21 European Championship success in Slovakia.

He has signed a five-year contract and the deal represents the third between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong having moved in the opposite direction.

A statement on Liverpool's official website read: "Everybody at LFC would like to thank Jarell for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future."

Image: Luis Diaz is a target for Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz.

Max Eberl, Bayern's sporting director, has been told the 28-year-old is not for sale, and discussions have gone no further since.

It is the second time this summer the Reds have rejected interest in the forward, having issued the same message to Barcelona earlier in the window.

Liverpool will not entertain any approaches for the Colombian, who has also been of interest to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr this summer.

Liverpool executives view Diaz as pivotal for the coming seasons.

Diaz was a key part of Liverpool's Premier League title win last season as he scored 13 goals and provided five assists.

