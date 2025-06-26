Milos Kerkez transfer: Liverpool complete £40m deal for Bournemouth left-back with summer spending to pass £200m
Milos Kerkez has joined Liverpool from Bournemouth for £40m; the 21-year-old is understood to have signed a five-year deal; the Hungary left-back scored two goals and added six assists in 38 league appearances for Cherries last season; Liverpool's summer spending to pass £200m
Thursday 26 June 2025 13:12, UK
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in a £40m deal, with the Premier League champions' summer spending set to pass the £200m mark.
The 21-year-old defender, who is understood to have signed a five-year deal at Anfield, becomes head coach Arne Slot's latest signing of the window, with Liverpool having already brought in Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen and his club-mate Florian Wirtz for what could become a British-record £116m move.
Liverpool also agreed a £29m deal last August for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will officially join the club from Valencia on July 1, taking the Reds' spending in the summer transfer window to over £200m.
"I'm really happy," he told Liverpool's website. "It's a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England. I'm just really, really happy and excited.
"After this, I'll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can't really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.
"I'm going to give everything - absolutely everything - to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can't wait to hear the roar. And see you soon."
Kerkez was one of Bournemouth's standout players last season, scoring two goals and adding six assists in 38 Premier League appearances, with Liverpool having been keen on him for some time.
Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who joined from Bournemouth last summer, originally signed Kerkez for the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.
Earlier in June, Bournemouth signed left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes in an initial £10.1m deal that could rise to £14.3m, to replace the departing Kerkez.
Analysis: Kerkez can be Liverpool's new Robertson
Sky Sports football features writer Nick Wright:
"Liverpool moved swiftly to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, announcing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong on the same day as his exit to Real Madrid was confirmed. They appear to be enacting their left-back succession plan with the same efficiency.
"There is of course a big difference in that, as things stand, Milos Kerkez will be arriving from Bournemouth to compete with Andy Robertson rather than replace him. But the need for fresh energy at left-back is clear as he enters the final year of his contract."
