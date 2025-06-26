Milos Kerkez transfer: Liverpool complete £40m deal for Bournemouth left-back with summer spending to pass £200m

Liverpool have completed the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in a £40m deal, with the Premier League champions' summer spending set to pass the £200m mark.

The 21-year-old defender, who is understood to have signed a five-year deal at Anfield, becomes head coach Arne Slot's latest signing of the window, with Liverpool having already brought in Jeremie Frimpong for £29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen and his club-mate Florian Wirtz for what could become a British-record £116m move.

Liverpool also agreed a £29m deal last August for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will officially join the club from Valencia on July 1, taking the Reds' spending in the summer transfer window to over £200m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Liverpool target Milos Kerkez's best Premier League moments for Bournemouth

"I'm really happy," he told Liverpool's website. "It's a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England. I'm just really, really happy and excited.

"After this, I'll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can't really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season.

It's a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, [the] biggest club in England.

"I'm going to give everything - absolutely everything - to win trophies with the club and to hopefully score some goals at Anfield. I can't wait to hear the roar. And see you soon."

Kerkez was one of Bournemouth's standout players last season, scoring two goals and adding six assists in 38 Premier League appearances, with Liverpool having been keen on him for some time.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes, who joined from Bournemouth last summer, originally signed Kerkez for the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Earlier in June, Bournemouth signed left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes in an initial £10.1m deal that could rise to £14.3m, to replace the departing Kerkez.

Sky Sports football features writer Nick Wright:

"Liverpool moved swiftly to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, announcing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong on the same day as his exit to Real Madrid was confirmed. They appear to be enacting their left-back succession plan with the same efficiency.

"There is of course a big difference in that, as things stand, Milos Kerkez will be arriving from Bournemouth to compete with Andy Robertson rather than replace him. But the need for fresh energy at left-back is clear as he enters the final year of his contract."

Read Nick Wright's full feature

Sky Sports will broadcast a record minimum of 215 Premier League matches a season from 2025/26 after finalising a new four-year agreement for TV rights.

From the 2025/26 season, Sky Sports' exclusively live coverage will increase from 128 Premier League matches to at least 215 games.