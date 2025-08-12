Illia Zabarnyi transfer news: PSG complete £54.5m deal for Bournemouth defender
Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi has joined PSG in a deal worth £54.5m (€63m) guaranteed with add-ons; the Ukraine international has signed a five-year contract with the European champions
Tuesday 12 August 2025 12:11, UK
Paris Saint-Germain have completed a deal for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.
PSG are paying £54.5m (€63m) up front with a further £2.6m (€3m) agreed in add-ons.
Bournemouth were reluctant to sell, but the Ukraine international - who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes - expressed his desire to leave and PSG was his destination of choice.
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
- Bournemouth news & transfers🔵 | Bournemouth fixtures & scores
- Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games this season
- Got Sky? Watch Premier League games LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
The Ligue 1 and European champions first made contact with Bournemouth at the beginning of June, so this brings to an end a pursuit that's been ongoing for over two months.
Zabarnyi's departure is the third major sale of a defender by the Cherries this summer after Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid for £50m and Milos Kerkez signed for Liverpool in a deal worth £40m.
Bournemouth are set to replace Zabarnyi in the heart of their defence with Lille defender Bafode Diakite, who they have agreed a deal for worth £30.3m (€35m), with £4.3m (€5m) in add-ons.
Bournemouth transfers
In
Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea, £25m
Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient
Adrien Truffert - Rennes, £14.4m
Out
Illia Zabarnyi - PSG, £54.5m
Milos Kerkez - Liverpool, £40m
Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m
Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, £10m
Mark Travers - Everton, £4m
Daniel Jebbison - Preston, loan
Max Aarons - Rangers, loan
Joe Rothwell - Rangers, undisclosed
Neto - Botafogo, undisclosed
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From this season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports.
Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.