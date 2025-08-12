Illia Zabarnyi transfer news: PSG complete £54.5m deal for Bournemouth defender

Paris Saint-Germain have completed a deal for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi.

PSG are paying £54.5m (€63m) up front with a further £2.6m (€3m) agreed in add-ons.

Bournemouth were reluctant to sell, but the Ukraine international - who has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Parc des Princes - expressed his desire to leave and PSG was his destination of choice.

The Ligue 1 and European champions first made contact with Bournemouth at the beginning of June, so this brings to an end a pursuit that's been ongoing for over two months.

Zabarnyi's departure is the third major sale of a defender by the Cherries this summer after Dean Huijsen joined Real Madrid for £50m and Milos Kerkez signed for Liverpool in a deal worth £40m.

Bournemouth are set to replace Zabarnyi in the heart of their defence with Lille defender Bafode Diakite, who they have agreed a deal for worth £30.3m (€35m), with £4.3m (€5m) in add-ons.

In

Djordje Petrovic - Chelsea, £25m

Eli Junior Kroupi - Lorient

Adrien Truffert - Rennes, £14.4m

Out

Illia Zabarnyi - PSG, £54.5m

Milos Kerkez - Liverpool, £40m

Dean Huijsen - Real Madrid, £50m

Jaidon Anthony - Burnley, £10m

Mark Travers - Everton, £4m

Daniel Jebbison - Preston, loan

Max Aarons - Rangers, loan

Joe Rothwell - Rangers, undisclosed

Neto - Botafogo, undisclosed

