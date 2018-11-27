Naby Keita is a 'massive' player for Liverpool, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says the "outstanding" Naby Keita is a key part of Liverpool's future.

The Guinea international has yet to record a goal or assist since making his £52.75m move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Keita's season has been disrupted by back and hamstring injuries, and that prompted Klopp to give this assessment when asked last week about his progress in his first season.

"His start was really good and then average. That's how it is," Klopp said. "Naby can improve and learn the language but it's a long-term project."

However, ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at Paris Saint-Germain, Klopp was again asked about Keita and the took the opportunity to clarify his comments, outlining the 23-year-old's importance to Liverpool.

"He is an outstanding player. I don't read English press but this week I caught a headline of something I said, which I did not mean it like that," Klopp said.

"Naby has not been average since he has been here. The situation after he got injured was average because he had to get fit again but the start was brilliant.

"He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already.

"He is now really fit. He has looked sharp in training but with a club like us, sometimes you have to wait a bit longer for the moment and if you get the moment, you have to be ready.

"That is how it is. He is an outstanding player and I am really happy to have him."