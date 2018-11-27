PSG vs Liverpool preview: Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez travel with Reds

Sadio Mane has travelled to Paris after recovering from illness

Sadio Mane and Joe Gomez have travelled with the Liverpool squad as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Mane had been ill but trained with the squad at Melwood on Tuesday morning, as did Gomez who has shaken off a minor ankle problem which kept him out of the weekend win over Watford.

Liverpool will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a game to spare if they beat PSG and Red Star fail to beat Napoli in Naples, and Klopp is relishing a difficult test.

He said: "We are here to win, we don't go for a specific result. It is a tough one to come to Paris and get a result. Two very ambitious teams will face each other in an interesting situation in the group because we brought Belgrade back in.

"We never moaned about it, we never thought negatively about it. The more difficult it is the more I enjoy the preparation. Paris are so dominant in the league we have to make sure they are not that dominant against us."

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are confirmed to start at the Parc des Princes after they participated in Monday's training - having sat out the weekend's game due to injury - and manager Thomas Tuchel is aiming for three important points.

"This is a challenge because Liverpool are one of the greatest teams in Europe. I think we are ready. If they (Neymar and Mbappe) were not fit they could not play, but they have trained and not complained," he said.

"There are still big steps for us and we have to make a big step tomorrow. Liverpool play as a team in every single game and you can see the influence of Jurgen.

"There is a possibility we don't win, but it is very important tomorrow we focus on winning. The bigger the game, the bigger the pressure, the more important is the focus."

Group C permutations Liverpool will qualify with a game to spare if they win at PSG and Red Star fail to beat Napoli in Naples on Matchday Five. If Liverpool lose in Paris and Napoli fail to beat Red Star, they will qualify for the round of 16 if they beat the Italians by any score on Matchday Six. If Liverpool lose in Paris and Napoli beat Red Star on Matchday Five, they will definitely qualify if they beat the Italians by a scoreline of better than 1-0 on Matchday Six as that will give them a better overall head-to-head record between the two. If Liverpool lose in Paris and Napoli beat Red Star on Matchday Five, then Liverpool beat Napoli and PSG draw at Red Star on Matchday Six, all three sides will finish on nine points. In that scenario, points in head-to-head matches, followed by goal difference, would be used to separate the teams.

Team news

Elsewhere for Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Dominic Solanke and Nathaniel Clyne are still absent but manager Jurgen Klopp has called up Rafael Camacho from the U23 squad.

Dani Alves and Layvin Kurzawa were both part of the PSG squad for the first league match this season at the weekend, and could feature on Wednesday.

Opta stats

The home side have won all three meetings in all competitions between Paris and Liverpool, with the French side securing victory the only previous time they hosted the Reds (3-0 in 1996-97 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final).

Liverpool won the reverse fixture against PSG on matchday one 3-2 thanks to Roberto Firmino's 90th-minute winner.

PSG have just five points on the board so far (W1 D2 L1) - only once they have had fewer after four Champions League group stage games in its current format (4 in 2004-05).

Paris are unbeaten in their last 20 home group stage games in the Champions League (W15 D5), since losing 1-3 to CSKA Moscow in December 2004.

Joe Gomez is back in contention for Liverpool

Liverpool have lost both of their away games so far in the Champions League this season - they've never lost all three away group games in the competition.

Liverpool have lost their last three Champions League away games - they've never lost four in a row in the European Cup/Champions League before.

Liverpool could become the fifth English team to lose 4+ consecutive Champions League away games, and first since Manchester City in 2012.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have scored more Champions League goals than any other side (48). 73% of these have been scored by either Mo Salah (12), Roberto Firmino (12) or Sadio Mane (11).

Charlie's predictions

I expect Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to be back and PSG know they have to go for it, so I expect a great game of football and loads of goals. But, purely because they're at home and they've got these superstars knowing they have to make an impact, I'm going for the French side to just win this in a really entertaining game.

