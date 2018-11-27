Neymar and Kylian Mbappe fit to start for PSG vs Liverpool

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe had both picked up injuries on international duty but have recovered to face Liverpool

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are both fit to start against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The pair had been doubtful for the match after sustaining injuries while away on international duty, but returned to training on Tuesday.

Neymar suffered a right adductor strain playing for Brazil, while World Cup winner Mbappe picked up a "bruised shoulder" in action for France.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe returned to Paris Saint-Germain training ahead of Wednesday's Champions League tie with Liverpool.

Both players watched from the stands as their team-mates beat Toulouse 1-0 in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday, but Tuchel says they are now ready to return to the starting line-up against Jurgen Klopp's side in Paris.

Wednesday's tie at the Parc des Princes is finely poised with one point separating PSG and Liverpool with just two games remaining.

PSG know a win on Wendesday will leave them needing just a point from their final group game against Red Star Belgrade to ensure qualification to the knockout phases of the Champions League.